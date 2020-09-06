wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana and Chelsea Green Featured in Top Instagram Photos This Week, Full Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor Match Video
– WWE.com released the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s photo picks included Lana, Peyton Royce, Liv Morgan, Chelsea Green, Angel Garza, Tyler Breeze, and Otis. You can check out some of those photos below.
💗 GIVEAWAY BABES 💗 I've teamed up with my fave brand @egoofficial to give 3 of you the chance to win $100 to spend with them on any of their shoes, bags & accessories! 🔥 I'm so obsessed with my heels from them, i'm wearing style 'Master' 😍 For the chance to win: 1) Like this post 💕 2) Tag your bff’s – the more tags, the more entries! 👯♀️ 3) You must be following @egoofficial and me to win! 😘 Winners will be announced Tuesday 1st September Good luck babes! #ad
– WWE released a full match video featuring Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor from Raw on August 20, 2018. You can view that full match video below.
