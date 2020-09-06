wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana and Chelsea Green Featured in Top Instagram Photos This Week, Full Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor Match Video

September 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lana WWE

WWE.com released the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s photo picks included Lana, Peyton Royce, Liv Morgan, Chelsea Green, Angel Garza, Tyler Breeze, and Otis. You can check out some of those photos below.

– WWE released a full match video featuring Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor from Raw on August 20, 2018. You can view that full match video below.

