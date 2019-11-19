WWE News: Lana Comments On Her Botched RAW Promo, Raw Top 10

– Lana took to social media to comment on her botched promo from Raw. As previously reported, the script allegedly called for Lana to say “90 miles.”

I get so flustered with love from @fightbobby that I don’t know what comes out of my mouth at times….. regardless of where we are at Bobby will protect me ! #Raw https://t.co/Ue5kp2IdtZ — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) November 19, 2019

– WWE posted the top 10 moments from Raw.