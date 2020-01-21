WWE News: Lana Comments on Raw Main Event Victory, Titus O’Neil Becomes Citizen of the Year, Maryse Turns 37

– Earlier today, Lana commented on her in-ring debut on last night’s Raw on Twitter. She and Bobby Lashley defeated Rusev and Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match.

Lana wrote, “So extremely grateful to wrestle on the main event of Monday Night #Raw !!!! And so extremely thankful for winning ! #movingtheneedle #womenempowerment” You can check out that tweet below.

So extremely grateful to wrestle on the main event of Monday Night #Raw !!!! And so extremely thankful for winning ! #movingtheneedle #womenempowerment — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 21, 2020

– Per WWE.com, WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil was named South Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Citizen of the Year. You can check out the announcement below.

Titus O’Neil named South Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Citizen of the Year Titus O’Neil has been named as the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Citizen of the Year. “Thaddeus Bullard [Titus O’Neil] is an inspiration,” Board Chair Connie Gage said. “He started the United Way’s ‘Walking School Bus Program’ where he would walk children to school and ensure they arrived on time, also allowing for the children to have a hot breakfast. His work with Hillsborough County Public Schools, the Bullard Family Foundation, and his Joy of Giving Holiday Event showcase his commitment to the children and families in our community. “The list of his contributions is endless, these are just a few of the reasons why Thaddeus [Titus] has been selected as our Citizen of the Year.” He will be honored with the award on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Tampa, Fla. Click here for the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s full announcement.

– Here are today’s WWE birthdays:

* Maryse turns 37 years old.

* WWE Hall of Famer Ivan Putski turns 79.

* Late WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Skaaland.

* Former WWE onscreen president Jack Tunney.