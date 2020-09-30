wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Goes on Her Dream Vacation With Miro, More Superstar Uno on UUDD, Entrance Themes Released for Billie Kay and Spitfire Warriors
September 30, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Lana released a new vlog today on getting to go on her dream vacation with her husband, AEW’s Miro (aka former WWE Superstar Rusev), to the Black Sea. You can check out the latest vlog from Lana here:
– WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, and Adam Cole were back to play more Uno on UpUpDownDown. That video is available below:
– WWE released the entrance themes for Billie Kay, which is called “Seduction.” The entrance themes are also available for the Spitfire Warriors (Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter) and also The Hurt Business. You can listen to those WWE theme songs below:
More Trending Stories
- Dolph Ziggler Weighs In on WWE Classifying Talent as Independent Contractors, Says He Sees Both Sides of the Issue
- Zelina Vega Weighs In On Her TNA Experience, Recalls Sting & Kurt Angle Going to Bat For Her
- Eric Bischoff On Why He’s Impressed With WWE ThunderDome, Kevin Dunn’s Involvement, Whether WWE Should Consider Outdoor Venue
- Joey Ryan Files Two Lawsuits Against Separate #SpeakingOut Accusers