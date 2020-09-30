WWE News: Lana Goes on Her Dream Vacation With Miro, More Superstar Uno on UUDD, Entrance Themes Released for Billie Kay and Spitfire Warriors

– WWE Superstar Lana released a new vlog today on getting to go on her dream vacation with her husband, AEW’s Miro (aka former WWE Superstar Rusev), to the Black Sea. You can check out the latest vlog from Lana here:

– WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, and Adam Cole were back to play more Uno on UpUpDownDown. That video is available below:

– WWE released the entrance themes for Billie Kay, which is called “Seduction.” The entrance themes are also available for the Spitfire Warriors (Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter) and also The Hurt Business. You can listen to those WWE theme songs below:





