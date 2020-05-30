wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana Has Natalya Help Apply Her Makeup, Rob Gronkowski Set for The Tonight Show, Full Edge vs. Kane Match Video

May 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lana WWE Raw 11-11-19

– WWE Superstar Lana released a video where fellow WWE Supersar, Natalya, helps her apply her makeup and get ready. You can check out that vlog below.

– NBC has announced that NFL player Rob Gronkowski, who is still the reigning WWE 24/7 champion, will be appearing on the Wednesday, June 3 edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

– WWE released a full match video featuring Kane vs. Edge from WWE Backlash 2004. You can view that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lana, Natalya, Rob Gronkowski, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading