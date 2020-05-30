wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Has Natalya Help Apply Her Makeup, Rob Gronkowski Set for The Tonight Show, Full Edge vs. Kane Match Video
May 30, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Lana released a video where fellow WWE Supersar, Natalya, helps her apply her makeup and get ready. You can check out that vlog below.
– NBC has announced that NFL player Rob Gronkowski, who is still the reigning WWE 24/7 champion, will be appearing on the Wednesday, June 3 edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
– WWE released a full match video featuring Kane vs. Edge from WWE Backlash 2004. You can view that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Says You Don’t Give Mike Tyson A Script, Discusses If He Was Concerned About Using WWE Angle in AEW, If He’d Be Open To Boxing Tyson
- Another NXT Wrestler Expected To Debut on RAW or Smackdown Soon (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Samoa Joe Considered ‘Permanent’ Member of RAW Announce Team
- List of Wrestlers Used To Stand Around Ring As Audience At WWE Tapings