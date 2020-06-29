WWE News: Lana Introduces Her Puppy Pickles, New WWE Merchandise, The Rock’s Movie Hitting Starz

– Lana has posted a new video on Youtube in which she introduces her new puppy, Pickles. Rusev is also featured in the video.

– WWE Shop now has several new items for sale. They include a new Seth Rollins tee (“For the Greater Good”), an Aleister Black shirt (“Dark Spirit”), NXT UK championship replicas and Backlash 2020 commemorative plates.

– The Rock’s latest movie Jumnaji: The Next Level will debut on Starz on July 3.