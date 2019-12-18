WWE News: Lana Says Kayla Braxton Is Jealous of Her, New Finn Balor Prince Shirt Available, The Bella Twins Share Video From Monster Energy Photo Shoot

– WWE Superstar Lana appeared on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. You can check out a video of her segment from today’s show below. During the show, Lana discussed Kayla Braxton’s recent comments on never wanting to see Bobby Lashley and Lana together on TV again. You can check out that clip below. Lana stated the following to Braxton on the show:

“I realize, Kayla, you tweeted such an inappropriate tweet because you are simply jealous. Do you have a boyfriend? Do you have admirers? You see, I have so many admirers, so many people, so many people who are slipping into my DMs. I mean, honestly, you were slipping into my DMs. But anyways, I picked my Bobby because he is amazing. He’s wonderful. I mean, he’s just — the bottom line is, you’re just really, really jealous. And you know what? If I were you, I would be jealous too.”

– WWEShop has a new Finn Balor “Prince” shirt that’s available.

– The Bella Twins released a behind-the-scenes video from their Monster Energy Ultra photo shoot. You can check out that video below.