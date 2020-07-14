wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana Says Her Mother Is Out of the Hospital, Peyton Royce Buys New Clothes, Last Friday’s Smackdown in 3 Minutes

July 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lana WWE Raw 11-11-19

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Lana recently revealed that both of her parents tested positive for COVID-19. Her mother was recently hospitalized and had to be put on oxygen while in the ICU. She shared an update on Twitter yesterday, noting that her mother “is out of the hospital & home resting.”

Additionally, Lana’s husband, former WWE Superstar Rusev (aka Miro), recently confirmed that he also tested positive for COVID-19. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to her and her family.

– Peyton Royce released a new vlog where she tries on some new clothes purchases from Tiger Mist. You can check out that video below.

– FOX Sports released a new Smackdown in 3 Minutes recap for last Friday’s show. You can check out that video below.

