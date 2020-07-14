WWE News: Lana Says Her Mother Is Out of the Hospital, Peyton Royce Buys New Clothes, Last Friday’s Smackdown in 3 Minutes

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Lana recently revealed that both of her parents tested positive for COVID-19. Her mother was recently hospitalized and had to be put on oxygen while in the ICU. She shared an update on Twitter yesterday, noting that her mother “is out of the hospital & home resting.”

Additionally, Lana’s husband, former WWE Superstar Rusev (aka Miro), recently confirmed that he also tested positive for COVID-19. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to her and her family.

My Mom is out of the hospital & home resting. 🙏🏼 — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 14, 2020

