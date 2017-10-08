wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana, Nakamura & Natalya in WWE’s Top Instagram Pics, Asuka and Sasha Banks Share Odd Twitter Exchange

October 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lana

WWE posted their weekly “25 best Instagram photos of the week” feature with Lana in Quebec, Shinsuke Nakamura surfing, Natalya throwing out a pitch at a Red Sox game and more. Those three pics are below:

Funboard Fun wave

A post shared by Shinsuke Nakamura (@shinsukenakamura) on

– Sasha Banks and Asuka shared an odd exchange on Twitter. After a fan art of Banks holding a burning pic of Asuka was posted online, Asuka shared it with a disapproving set of emojis. Sasha reacted with (translated from Japanese by Twitter) “The cute clown,” which only got stranger when Asuka replied with “I want to give you a message”:

