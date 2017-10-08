wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana, Nakamura & Natalya in WWE’s Top Instagram Pics, Asuka and Sasha Banks Share Odd Twitter Exchange
WWE posted their weekly “25 best Instagram photos of the week” feature with Lana in Quebec, Shinsuke Nakamura surfing, Natalya throwing out a pitch at a Red Sox game and more. Those three pics are below:
– Sasha Banks and Asuka shared an odd exchange on Twitter. After a fan art of Banks holding a burning pic of Asuka was posted online, Asuka shared it with a disapproving set of emojis. Sasha reacted with (translated from Japanese by Twitter) “The cute clown,” which only got stranger when Asuka replied with “I want to give you a message”:
That's so awesome and interesting😏👀 @SashaBanksWWE @WWEAsuka ! ( credits to artbylng) pic.twitter.com/Sq64cqnisQ
— joαn (@LoveBitesFan) October 6, 2017
🤢
……👎🤡 https://t.co/4lb065ZxFO
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) October 6, 2017
ピエロは可愛いの
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 7, 2017
I want to give you a massage 💆🤡 https://t.co/BvrvzNGNZr
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) October 8, 2017
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 8, 2017