WWE News: Lana Plays How Well Do You Know Me With Natalya, Artem and Nikki Bella Watch Their Proposal, Upcoming Home Video Releases
June 11, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Lana released a new video where she tests Natalya and her sister on how well they know her. You can check out that video below.
– The Bella Twins YouTube channel released a video where Artem and Nikki Bella watch a video of their proposal. You can check out that clip below.
You can also check out some more Total Bellas clips from this week below.
– WWE Money in the Bank 2020 is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Here some other upcoming WWE home video releases (h/t PWInsider):
* Backlash 2020 – July 14
* Extreme Rules 2020 – August 18
* Summerslam 2020 – September 20
