wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Promises to Crush Everyone in Mixed Match Challenge, Charlotte Flair Responds to Team Name Ideas
– Lana posted to Twitter saying that she and Rusev will “crush everyone” in the upcoming Mixed Match Challenge. The show debuts on Facebook Watch on January 16th:
. @RusevBUL & I will #CRUSH EVERYONE in MIXED MACHKA CHALLENGE !!!! WINNING #MMC !!!#RavishingRusevDay pic.twitter.com/ChQr2xAZ4n
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 4, 2018
– Charlotte Flair replied to suggestions from Bully Ray and Shinsuke Nakamura to her post asking for suggestions for her and Bobby Roode’s Mixed Match Challenge team name, as you can see below:
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) January 6, 2018
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 6, 2018
“Robe Warriors” 👍 https://t.co/zsLlLwhH5b
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) January 6, 2018
Yessss! https://t.co/DOc8dAVTXf
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 6, 2018