 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana Promises to Crush Everyone in Mixed Match Challenge, Charlotte Flair Responds to Team Name Ideas

January 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rusev Lana

– Lana posted to Twitter saying that she and Rusev will “crush everyone” in the upcoming Mixed Match Challenge. The show debuts on Facebook Watch on January 16th:

– Charlotte Flair replied to suggestions from Bully Ray and Shinsuke Nakamura to her post asking for suggestions for her and Bobby Roode’s Mixed Match Challenge team name, as you can see below:

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, Lana, Rusev, WWE Mixed Match Challenge, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading