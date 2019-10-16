wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Spa Video From Raw Now Available, The Bella Twins Added to Alumni Section, New Matt Hardy Videos
– The Rusev/Lana/Lashley cuckold angle continued on Raw this week, showing Lana in a spa getting massaged by Bobby Lashley. That clip is now available online, which you can see below.
– The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) have been added to the Alumni section of WWE following the recent draft.
– Matt Hardy released some new “You Don’t Understand” videos, which you can see below.