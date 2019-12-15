WWE News: Lana Reveals What’s Always in Her Travel Bag, New Previews for Tonight’s Broken Skull Sessions With Goldberg, Eric Young Celebrates His Birthday

– WWE Superstar Lana shared a new vlog on her official YouTube channel revealing what she always has in her bag and travels with when she’s on the road for WWE. You can check out that new vlog from Lana below.

– WWE released new preview clips for tonight’s Broken Skull Sessions. A new episode debuts tonight after TLC 2029, where Stone Cold Steve Austin speaks to fellow WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. You can check out that new preview below. In one clip, Goldberg reveals how he seriously cut himself in a moment where she was smashing up a limo during a live TV segment.

.@Goldberg put his arm through a car window?! 😲 Hear plenty of exciting stories and insight on #BrokenSkullSessions with @SteveAustinBSR & Goldberg TONIGHT immediately following #WWETLC on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/k8twU7ndx7 — WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2019

– WWE Superstar Eric Young celebrates his birthday today. He turns 40 years old. You can check out WWE wishing him a happy birthday below.