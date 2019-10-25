wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana Responds To Rusev, Becky Lynch Milestones, More

October 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Lana doesn’t seem concerned that Rusev will be appearing on WWE Raw.

– WWE is now selling a new line of championship belts scarves and Cain Velasquez “Don’t Cross My Family” shirts.

– Jason Sensation is a guest on Jerry Lawler’s latest podcast to discusses memories of Owen Hart.

– Triple H congratulates WWE on social media milestone.

– A look at Becky Lynch’s biggest milestones.

