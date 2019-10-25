wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Responds To Rusev, Becky Lynch Milestones, More
– Lana doesn’t seem concerned that Rusev will be appearing on WWE Raw.
https://t.co/s8qHeSYkUk pic.twitter.com/aINcs6ugE6
— Lana Day (@LanaWWE) October 25, 2019
– WWE is now selling a new line of championship belts scarves and Cain Velasquez “Don’t Cross My Family” shirts.
– Jason Sensation is a guest on Jerry Lawler’s latest podcast to discusses memories of Owen Hart.
– Triple H congratulates WWE on social media milestone.
Congratulations to the @WWE Advanced Media Group on this MASSIVE accomplishment. #WWE’s @YouTube channel is among a very select group and continues to grow its incredible footprint. #Proud of all those who contribute to these efforts. https://t.co/elfs2DOq2Q
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 24, 2019
– A look at Becky Lynch’s biggest milestones.
