wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana & Rusev Mock Charlotte & Bobby Roode’s Entrance, NFL’s Raiders Visit WWE Performance Center
March 8, 2018 | Posted by
– Here are Lana & Rusev mocking Charlotte & Bobby Roode ahead of their Mixed Match Challenge match…
There's a new pair of #RobeWarriors in town, and their names are @RusevBUL and @LanaWWE! #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/p8WtTjDCWt
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2018
– WWE coach Matt Bloom posted the following tweet with NFL players from the Raiders who were visiting the WWE Performance Center…
Always special to have superior athletes from the outside come in and see what we do. Thank you to the @RAIDERS for stopping by the @WWEPerformCtr. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/3sP81hiqoL
— Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) March 8, 2018