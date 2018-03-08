 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana & Rusev Mock Charlotte & Bobby Roode’s Entrance, NFL’s Raiders Visit WWE Performance Center

March 8, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Lana Rusev Mixed Match Challenge

– Here are Lana & Rusev mocking Charlotte & Bobby Roode ahead of their Mixed Match Challenge match…

– WWE coach Matt Bloom posted the following tweet with NFL players from the Raiders who were visiting the WWE Performance Center…

article topics :

Bobby Roode, Charlotte, Lana, Mixed Match Challenge, Rusev, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading