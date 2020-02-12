wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Shares a TikTok Bikini Clip, BBC Coverage of Simone Johnson Signing, Day Of Royal Rumble Preview Clip
February 12, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Lana shared a new TikTok clip today where she’s in a bikini. You can check out the clip she tweeted out below.
https://t.co/DtRRnXD10z pic.twitter.com/lMlet9uL0J
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) February 12, 2020
– BBC.com covered the story of The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson, signing with WWE. You can get more details on the news RIGHT HERE.
– WWE released a new preview clip for the WWE Day Of Royal Rumble 2020 special. The new episode debuts on the WWE Network on Friday, February 14. You can check out that clip below.
