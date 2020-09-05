wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana Shares Photos & Clip From Fashion Nova Bikini Shoot, Tells Mickie James She’s Winning at Life, More SmackDown & 205 Live Video Highlights

September 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lana WWE Raw 11-11-19

– WWE Superstar Lana shared some photos and a clip from a recent bikini photo shoot with Fashion Nova on her social media accounts, which you can see below. She noted in her Instagram caption, “Summer fun! Love my bikini @fashionnova Fashionnovapartner.”

Also, with one of her tweets, she wrote a message directed at Mickie James, who defeated Lana earlier this week on Monday Night Raw. She wrote to James, “Dear @MickieJames I want you to know you might have pinned me in the ring but I am winning in life #MondayNightRaw @WWE @USA_Network @NatbyNature #Boat”

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown and 205 Live. You can check out those clips below:










