wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Shares Photos & Clip From Fashion Nova Bikini Shoot, Tells Mickie James She’s Winning at Life, More SmackDown & 205 Live Video Highlights
– WWE Superstar Lana shared some photos and a clip from a recent bikini photo shoot with Fashion Nova on her social media accounts, which you can see below. She noted in her Instagram caption, “Summer fun! Love my bikini @fashionnova Fashionnovapartner.”
Also, with one of her tweets, she wrote a message directed at Mickie James, who defeated Lana earlier this week on Monday Night Raw. She wrote to James, “Dear @MickieJames I want you to know you might have pinned me in the ring but I am winning in life #MondayNightRaw @WWE @USA_Network @NatbyNature #Boat”
Dear @MickieJames I want you to know you might have pinned me in the ring but I am winning in life #MondayNightRaw @WWE @USA_Network @NatbyNature #Boat pic.twitter.com/5TQlb8WpHl
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) September 4, 2020
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown and 205 Live. You can check out those clips below:
#EverRise’s conspiracy theory might have to take a backseat to getting revenge on #LegadoDelFantasma!! @ChaseParkerWWE @MattMartelWWE #205Live pic.twitter.com/KNrYwU8Cgp
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) September 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More On WWE Keeping Roman Reigns’ Return A Secret
- Note On Sami Zayn’s Recent WWE Return And Decision To Stay Gone
- Note On How Much Time WWE Added To Jeff Hardy’s Contract After Injuries
- More On WWE’s Decision To Let Brock Lesnar’s Deal Expire, If AEW Could Be In Negotiations, How They Approach Bookings For Lesnar and Tyson Fury