WWE News: Lana Shares Vlog Where She Eats Raw Eggs, More SmackDown Highlights

– As previously noted, Lana revealed on Twitter earlier this week that she was eating raw eggs in order to train for her upcoming Raw women’s title match against Asuka next week on Raw. Now, Lana has shared the vlog where she downs the raw eggs, under Liv Morgan’s supervision.

After downing some of the raw eggs, Lana repeatedly proclaimed, “I’m gonna be the champion!” However, she didn’t completely finish the entire glass. You can see Lana’s new vlog below:

– WWE released the following video clips and highlights for last night’s episode of SmackDown, along with some post-match interview videos. You can check them out in the players below.















