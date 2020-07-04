wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Shares Her Summer Fashion Lookbook, Dakota Kai Raises Money for Charity, Smackdown Video Highlights
– WWE Superstar Lana released a new vlog where she shares her summer 2020 fashion tips and trends. That video is available below.
– NXT Superstar Dakota Kai revealed hat she raised over $1,000 for Give Kids The World during a Twitch livestream. You can view her announcement below.
Dakota Kai wrote, “So far, u have raised over $1000 for @GKTWVillage .. thanku thanku.. u guys are the best. My heart. I’ll be back late next week. Stay safe, wear your masks.”
So far, u have raised over $1000 for @GKTWVillage 🥺 .. thanku thanku.. u guys are the best. My heart 💕
I’ll be back late next week. Stay safe, wear your masks. https://t.co/8oIbwhl1qF
— ℭ𝔞𝔭 𝔎𝔬𝔱𝔞 (@DakotaKai_WWE) July 4, 2020
– WWE released video highlights for last night’s episode of Smackdown. You can view those clips below:
