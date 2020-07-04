WWE News: Lana Shares Her Summer Fashion Lookbook, Dakota Kai Raises Money for Charity, Smackdown Video Highlights

– WWE Superstar Lana released a new vlog where she shares her summer 2020 fashion tips and trends. That video is available below.

– NXT Superstar Dakota Kai revealed hat she raised over $1,000 for Give Kids The World during a Twitch livestream. You can view her announcement below.

Dakota Kai wrote, “So far, u have raised over $1000 for @GKTWVillage .. thanku thanku.. u guys are the best. My heart. I’ll be back late next week. Stay safe, wear your masks.”

