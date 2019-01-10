Quantcast

wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana Teases Fans Over ‘Family’ Announcement, New Previously-Unseen WWE Superstar Pics

January 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Lana Rusev Rusev Day Mixed Match Challenge

– Lana posted to Twitter to tease fans over her big “family addition” announcement that she hinted at on Wednesday. Fans have been speculating on whether it will be a pregnancy announcement or a new pet, and while the latter definitely happened, the post hints at the possibility of the former still happening:

– WWE posted a new gallery on WWE.com, with forty previously-unseen studio shots of WWE stars. You can see the gallery at the link in the below Twitter post:

article topics :

Lana, Rusev, WWE, Jeremy Thomas


Loading...

Spotlights

loading




More Stories

loading