WWE News: Lana Teases Fans Over ‘Family’ Announcement, New Previously-Unseen WWE Superstar Pics
– Lana posted to Twitter to tease fans over her big “family addition” announcement that she hinted at on Wednesday. Fans have been speculating on whether it will be a pregnancy announcement or a new pet, and while the latter definitely happened, the post hints at the possibility of the former still happening:
Can you guess how the #RusevDay & #LanaDay family changed forever ???? @RusevBUL pic.twitter.com/t668WG6vIt
— Lana Day (@LanaWWE) January 10, 2019
– WWE posted a new gallery on WWE.com, with forty previously-unseen studio shots of WWE stars. You can see the gallery at the link in the below Twitter post:
You've never seen the likes of @BeckyLynchWWE @FinnBalor @JohnCena & #TheNewDay quite like this! https://t.co/oIK2qQrDU3
— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2019