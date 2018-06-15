Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Lana Trains With Daniel Bryan, New NXT Takeover: Chicago Promo, Stock Up

June 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lana WWE Smackdown

– Lana posted to Twitter noting that she’s training with Daniel Bryan ahead of her participation in the women’s Money in the Bank match this weekend. You can see her post below:

– Triple H posted the following new promo for NXT Takeover: Chicago II. The show takes place on Saturday from Chicago, Illinois:

– WWE’s stock closed at $62.67 on Friday, up $068 (1.1%) from the previous closing price.

