WWE News: Lana Trains With Daniel Bryan, New NXT Takeover: Chicago Promo, Stock Up

– Lana posted to Twitter noting that she’s training with Daniel Bryan ahead of her participation in the women’s Money in the Bank match this weekend. You can see her post below:

Training for the Money in the Bank Ladder match this Sunday from some of the best @WWEDanielBryan @BellaTwins ! I'm going to become Mrs. #MITB on #LANADAY !!!!! pic.twitter.com/EXNvXd8phB — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 15, 2018

– Triple H posted the following new promo for NXT Takeover: Chicago II. The show takes place on Saturday from Chicago, Illinois:

– WWE’s stock closed at $62.67 on Friday, up $068 (1.1%) from the previous closing price.