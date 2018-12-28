WWE News: Lana Wants To Keep Teaming With Naomi, First Episode of Botch Club Online, Daniel Bryan’s WWE Network Pick

– In a post on Twitter, Lana said that she would like to keep teaming with Naomi as “Ravishing Glow” after the two worked together last week. She wrote:

Last week I got to team up with my dream partner @NaomiWWE ! We have talked about being the #RavishingGlow since 2015 … I say the sky is the limit & one day we will become #WomensTagTeamChamps ! @WWE pic.twitter.com/P0370d076P — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) December 25, 2018

– The first episode of WWE’s series Botch Club, hosted by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, has been posted online.

– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from The New Daniel Bryan, who recommends his match with AJ Styles at TLC.