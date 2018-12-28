Quantcast

 

WWE News: Lana Wants To Keep Teaming With Naomi, First Episode of Botch Club Online, Daniel Bryan’s WWE Network Pick

December 28, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lana WWE Smackdown

– In a post on Twitter, Lana said that she would like to keep teaming with Naomi as “Ravishing Glow” after the two worked together last week. She wrote:

– The first episode of WWE’s series Botch Club, hosted by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, has been posted online.

– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from The New Daniel Bryan, who recommends his match with AJ Styles at TLC.

