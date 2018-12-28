wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Wants To Keep Teaming With Naomi, First Episode of Botch Club Online, Daniel Bryan’s WWE Network Pick
– In a post on Twitter, Lana said that she would like to keep teaming with Naomi as “Ravishing Glow” after the two worked together last week. She wrote:
Last week I got to team up with my dream partner @NaomiWWE ! We have talked about being the #RavishingGlow since 2015 … I say the sky is the limit & one day we will become #WomensTagTeamChamps ! @WWE pic.twitter.com/P0370d076P
— Lana Day (@LanaWWE) December 25, 2018
– The first episode of WWE’s series Botch Club, hosted by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, has been posted online.
– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from The New Daniel Bryan, who recommends his match with AJ Styles at TLC.
"The New" @WWEDanielBryan's @WWENetwork Pick of the Week? His bout with @AJStylesOrg at #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/h0qCp9u9sH
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2018