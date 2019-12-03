wrestling / News
WWE News: Lance Storm Feels Good Returning ‘Home,’ More Raw Video Highlights, Orton Shares Clip of an RKO During an Amateur Wrestling Match
– Former WWE Superstar Lance Storm commented on starting on his role as a WWE producer this week on his Twitter account. As previously reported, Storm recently closed his Storm Wrestling Academy to begin his WWE producer job.
Lance Storm wrote on Twitter, “Saw a lot of familiar faces tonight. Thank you all for welcoming me back. Felt good to be back home.” You can see that tweet below.
Saw a lot of familiar faces tonight. Thank you all for welcoming me back. Felt good to be back home.
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) December 3, 2019
– Some additional video highlights are available from last night’s Raw. you can check those out below.
– Randy Orton shared a video clip on Twitter showing an RKO being used during an amateur wrestling match.
#RKO pic.twitter.com/JM9UWWLfLv
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 3, 2019
