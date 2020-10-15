wrestling / News
WWE News: Lance Storm Jokes About Toni Storm and Sasha Banks, Ever-Rise Send Message To Drake Maverick, Latest UUDD Uno Video
October 15, 2020
– In a post on Twitter, Lance Storm joked about both Sasha Banks and Toni Storm having “time” as part of their catchphrases. Noting the similarities of Boss Time vs. Toni Time, he asked:
So if Sasha Banks wrestles Toni Storm what time is it? 🤔
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) October 15, 2020
– Ever-Rise had a message for Drake Maverick after last night’s episode of NXT.
Drake Maverick got a taste!!! @ChaseParkerWWE #WWENXT #everrise #taste #NXTonUSA pic.twitter.com/RDJgP2lsd5
— Matt Martel (@MattMartelWWE) October 15, 2020
– Here’s the latest Uno video from UpUpDownDown:
