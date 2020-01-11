WWE News: Lance Storm Praises John Morrison, More Smackdown Video Highlights

– WWE Producer Lance Storm had high praise for John Morrison and the work he can do while wearing jeans and a jacket. You can check out Lance Storm’s tweet below. He wrote on Morrison, “@TheRealMorrison does s*** wearing jeans and a jacket most guys can’t do in their dreams. #SmackDownOnFox”

As noted, Morrison will make his in-ring return next week on Smackdown. He will team with The Miz agains The New Day.

