WWE News: Lance Storm Praises Work of Charlotte Flair, Video of Monday After Weekend Update Segment, Preview for Goldberg on Broken Skull Sessions

– WWE Producer Lance Storm had high praise for Charlotte Flair last night. You can check out the comments he wrote on Twitter below.

Storm tweeted, “For the last 15 years people have asked me if I miss working in front of a crowd. Watching @MsCharlotteWWE wrestle on the Live Events this past weekend was the first time in those 15 years that I did.”

– The Street Profits debuted a Monday After Weekend Update segment during last night’s Raw. You can check out that SNL-style segment with Montez Ford and Angela Dawkins below.

– WWE released a new preview clip for the upcoming episode of The Broken Skull Sessions featuring WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. You can check out that preview clip below.