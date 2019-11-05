wrestling / News

WWE News: Note on Lance Storm Expected Start Time as Producer, Identity of Brock Lesnar Raw Victims, Top 10 Raw Moments

November 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lance Storm

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Lance Storm announced that he will be rejoining the company as a producer. According to PWInsider, Storm is not expected to start his producer role with WWE until later next year.

– For last night’s Raw, PWInsider reports that Aaron Rourke and VSK were victims of Brock Lesnar’s attack during the show.

– WWE released the top 10 moments for this week’s edition of Raw. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, Lance Storm, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading