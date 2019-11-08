WWE News: Lance Storm’s Reported Start Date For WWE Producer Gig, Crown Jewel Misses Top Google Trends

– Lance Storm’s start date for his WWE producer gig is reportedly next month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Storm will start with the company in December after he finishes the final class of his Storm Wrestling Academy.

As reported over the weekend, Storm confirmed that he is returning to the company in a production capacity. He has previously done producing work for Impact, and the deal with WWE was signed at or just after he announced he was closing down the school in August.

– The WON also notes that WWE Crown Jewel is the first WWE PPV not to hit the top 20 in Google Trends, falling under 100,000 searches. This is in part because the show took place on Thursday afternoon as opposed to the traditional PPV or evening night. That said, the previous Crown Jewels did manage to crack the top 20 as did the Super Show-Down in Australia last year, which took place in the middle of the night for much of the WWE fanbase.