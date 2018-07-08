Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Lars Sullivan Comments on Brock Lesnar’s UFC Return, Will Ospreay on Who He Wants to Face From 205 Live

July 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT - Lars Sullivan

– Lars Sullivan commented on Brock Lesnar’s UFC return at last night’s UFC 226. Sullivan’s representative posted comments from Sullivan to the NXT star’s Twitter account:

– Will Ospreay posted to Twitter in reply to a fan who asked who he would live to face on the 205 Live roster:

article topics :

205 Live, Brock Lesnar, Lars Sullivan, Will Ospreay, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading