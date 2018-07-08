wrestling / News
WWE News: Lars Sullivan Comments on Brock Lesnar’s UFC Return, Will Ospreay on Who He Wants to Face From 205 Live
July 8, 2018 | Posted by
– Lars Sullivan commented on Brock Lesnar’s UFC return at last night’s UFC 226. Sullivan’s representative posted comments from Sullivan to the NXT star’s Twitter account:
William Christensen here to relay a message from Mr. Sullivan. Lars says that while he doesn't condone Brock Lesnar's actions, he respects his enthusiasm to compete. Thank you – WC
— LarsWWE (@LarsSWWE) July 8, 2018
– Will Ospreay posted to Twitter in reply to a fan who asked who he would live to face on the 205 Live roster:
Buddy Murphy. https://t.co/6oOLbaKdI3
— ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 7, 2018