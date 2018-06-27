Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Lars Sullivan Refuses To Complain On Social Media, Akira Tozawa Has An Unexpected Asuka Sighting, Carmella Was Money This Day In History

June 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NXT - Lars Sullivan

– William Christensen (Lars Sullivan‘s “social media representative”) posted the following on Twitter, noting that his client Lars Sullivan will not use social media to complain…

– Akira Tozawa posted the following on Twitter, showing off an unexpected “Asuka” sighting…

– The WWE Network‘s Instagram shared the following “This Day In WWE History” photo of Carmella winning the first women’s Money In The Bank ladder match…

article topics :

Akira Tozawa, Lars Sullivan, NXT, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading