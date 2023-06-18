wrestling / News
WWE News: Lash Legend On UpNXT, Drew McIntyre For Special Olympics, More
– Lash Legend took center stage for this week’s UpNXT as you can see below:
Wow, @lashlegendwwe did not hold back on @YulisaLeon_wwe and @ValentiFerozWWE 😳
Watch the full #UpNXT episode with Lash on Snapchat here 👉 https://t.co/JFK6RPgOWG pic.twitter.com/TOr8K8xrMH
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 17, 2023
– WWE tweeted a clip of Drew McIntyre appearing with the US Special Olympics team:
.@SpecialOlympics Global Ambassador and WWE Superstar @DMcIntyreWWE surprised Team @specialolyUSA ahead of the @SOWG_Berlin2023!#PlayUnified #UnbeatableTogether #Berlin2023 #Cheer4USA pic.twitter.com/8La17LQFjj
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2023
– Alexa Bliss would also like to inform the public that she is not DMing you — just in case you thought people don’t scam on the internet.
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 17, 2023
