Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Lashley Comments on Crown Jewel Spot, WrestleMania 35 Promo, Video of Triple Threat Team Match

October 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Lashley Raw 102918

– Bobby Lashley posted to Twitter following the announcement that he will replace John Cena in the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel. Lashley posted:

– Here is a new promo for WrestleMania 35’s ticket on-sale date, which is November 16th:

– WWE posted the highlight videos for the triple threat tag team match from this week’s Raw. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode defeated The Authors of Pain and The Ascension, after which the AOP beat down both of their opponents:

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, RAW, WrestleMania 35, WWE Crown Jewel, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading