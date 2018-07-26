WWE News: Lashley Says Braun Strowman Is At The Top Of The Chain Right Now, The Bellas Appear on The Tonight Show, What’s The Average Size of a WWE Champion?

– Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Planeta Wrestling (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), and had some high words of praise for Braun Strowman…

“I like Braun. I think Braun’s at the top of the chain right now. Braun’s just running through people so that eventually I hope me and Braun meet each other. Daniel Bryan is just amazing right now, he’s a crowd favorite. There are so many amazing people. I mean right now I am good guy and most of the people I would want to get in the ring with are good guys also, so we’ll see how this pans out.”

– Here are the Bellas on the Tonight Show…

– WWE posted the following video, looking at “What’s the average size of a WWE Champion?”…