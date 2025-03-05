– As previously reported, last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV was preempted in Chicago and New York City due to President Donald Trump’s speech. Last night’s episode is now available to stream in full on CWTV.com (h/t PWInsider). Also, last night’s episode is airing on The CW Network in Chicago and New York at 8:00 pm EST due to the preemption.

– WWE Vault showcased Story of The Undertaker – Chapter 3: Creatures of the Night Years (1994-95):

– Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky are Sheamus’ guests on this week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts video: