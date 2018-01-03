WWE News: Last Night’s WWE Dark Match Result, AJ Styles Recalls His WWE Debut, Aiden English Wants His Smackdown Loss Voided

– According to wrestlinginc.com, the dark main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live in Orlando saw WWE Champion AJ Styles, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal.

– AJ Styles posted the following on Twitter after last night’s WWE Smackdown, recalling that he made his WWE debut two-years ago in the same building…

I debuted in @AmwayCenter 2 years ago at #RoyalRumble. No matter how long you’re in this business, emotions can always get the best of you & you put your foot in your mouth.

NOW I’m walking into the same event as @WWE Champion against 2 guys I despise as much as they despise me. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) January 3, 2018

– Here is a fallout video from last night’s WWE Smackdown, where Aiden English wants his loss to Xavier Woods voided from the record books…