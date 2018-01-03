 

WWE News: Last Night’s WWE Dark Match Result, AJ Styles Recalls His WWE Debut, Aiden English Wants His Smackdown Loss Voided

January 3, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– According to wrestlinginc.com, the dark main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live in Orlando saw WWE Champion AJ Styles, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal.

– AJ Styles posted the following on Twitter after last night’s WWE Smackdown, recalling that he made his WWE debut two-years ago in the same building…

– Here is a fallout video from last night’s WWE Smackdown, where Aiden English wants his loss to Xavier Woods voided from the record books…

