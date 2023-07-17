WWE News: Latest On Bayley’s Injury Status, Note On Rock & Grayson Waller’s Social Media Feud

– A new report has a minor update on Bayley’s status after getting hurt at Sunday night’s live event. As reported, Bayley went down during a triple threat match at last night’s Salisbury, Maryland house show and was helped from the ring by officials. The Damage CTRL member posted an image afterward of an ice pack on her knee and said she’ll be okay, and she was seen leaving the venue without crutches but with a limp.

According to Fightful Select, WWE sources said they’re probably going to need to wait for swelling to go down to get a better sense of any potential injury, but noted that her leaving without crutches was a good sign.

– Grayson Waller and The Rock’s back and forth on social media drew attention from fans last week, but the site notes that there are no plans for anything between the two as of now.