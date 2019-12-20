wrestling / News

WWE News: Latest Episode of Free the Delete Online, Deal on Madison Square Garden Holiday Show

December 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy Broken WWE

– Matt Hardy has released the latest episode of his Free the Delete series. You can check out the video below, titled “Guts”:

– Madison Square Garden has a 25% off deal for tickets to the December 26th WWE event. You can get the discount by going here and using the code “GIFT.”

