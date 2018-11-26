WWE News: Latest Lars Sullivan Vignette, Highlights From Raw Tag Team Championship Match

– WWE aired another “coming soon” segment for Lars Sullivan during Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can see the video below, which teases him as a free agent who could end up on Raw or Smackdown:

– WWE also posted highlights from the Raw Tag Team Championship match on Raw, which saw the Authors of Pain retain their titles against Chad Gable and Bobby Roode. The finish came when Roode was distracted by Drake Maverick stealing his robe and going backstage, where he put it in a toilet and relieved himself on it: