WWE News: Latest on Lio Rush’s Status, FOX Planning Celebrity Invitations For Smackdown Debut
– Don’t expect to see Lio Rush back on WWE TV too soon, if recent developments are any indication. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that nobody is talking about him on the creative end and there’s no discussion of him being used.
Rush is still under contract, but has had all WWE mentions removed from his social media accounts since late May. Rush has posted several videos suggesting that he could be making a return in NXT or otherwise, but that does not appear to be the case.
The site also notes that FOX is testing two new cameras to use for Smackdown’s debut on October 4th, and is looking to invite several celebrities to the show. Smackdown will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on October 4th, and FOX wants to “kick it off with a bang,” per the report.
