WWE News: Latest Rumor on John Cena’s WrestleMania 34 Match, Stock Up

– New information has broken in the rumors surrounding John Cena’s planned match at WrestleMania 34. The WrestleVotes account, which previously broke news on Neville walking out on WWE, posted the following to Twitter noting that Cena vs. Undertaker is a possibility but not a definite. The account notes that many still believe that the Undertaker’s career is over, even with the fact that his recent hip surgery resulted in him moving around much better when visiting at Survivor Series:

Hearing Taker vs Cena is not definite but certainly "on the table". Many in WWE are still convinced Taker is done, hip surgery or not. Could be a result of his direct relationship with Vince. He only needs to tell him, & no one else. And Vince keeps everything w/ Taker hush. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 29, 2017

– WWE’s stock closed at $30.58 on Friday, up $0.24 (0.79%) from the previous closing price.