 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Latest Rumor on John Cena’s WrestleMania 34 Match, Stock Up

December 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena WWE

– New information has broken in the rumors surrounding John Cena’s planned match at WrestleMania 34. The WrestleVotes account, which previously broke news on Neville walking out on WWE, posted the following to Twitter noting that Cena vs. Undertaker is a possibility but not a definite. The account notes that many still believe that the Undertaker’s career is over, even with the fact that his recent hip surgery resulted in him moving around much better when visiting at Survivor Series:

– WWE’s stock closed at $30.58 on Friday, up $0.24 (0.79%) from the previous closing price.

article topics :

John Cena, The Undertaker, WrestleMania 34, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading