wrestling / News
WWE News: Latest SmackDown Preview Video, Raw Video Highlights
September 13, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE released a new SmackDown preview for latest this week, highlighting Ronda Rousey becoming the new No. 1 contender for Liv Morgan and four teams competing for a shot at The Usos. You can check out the preview video below:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:
