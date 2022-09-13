wrestling / News

WWE News: Latest SmackDown Preview Video, Raw Video Highlights

September 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Ronda Rousey Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a new SmackDown preview for latest this week, highlighting Ronda Rousey becoming the new No. 1 contender for Liv Morgan and four teams competing for a shot at The Usos. You can check out the preview video below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:

















