WWE News: Latest WWE Network Additions to Peacock, Paul Heyman Doesn’t Approve of Kevin Patrick, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown
– Episodes of NXT from 2010-2015 are being added to Peacock, as has the Mick Foley documentary ‘For All Mankind’. Meanwhile, the Fox special Wrestlemania’s Legendary Moments, hosted by John Cena, has also been added.
– Here are the top ten moments from last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown:
– Kevin Patrick filled in for Kayla Braxton on today’s Talking Smack and Paul Heyman wasn’t happy about it.
Might get some use out of this one… pic.twitter.com/BmN4uiWOIC
— Joel Pearl | Twitch.tv/JoelPearl (@JoelPearl) June 12, 2021