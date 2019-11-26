wrestling / News

WWE News: LaVar Arrington Set For WWE Backstage ‘Promo School’ Segment, Questions Solicited For Christian For Tonight

November 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backstage LaVar Arrington

– NFL alumnus LaVar Arrington will be going to promo school on tonight’s episode of WWE Backstage. The WWE on FOX Twitter account revealed the news on Tuesday:

– WWE on FOX also posted to Twitter seeking questions from fans to ask Christian on tonight’s episode, which airs at 11 PM ET on FOX Sports 1:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Christian, NFL, WWE Backstage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading