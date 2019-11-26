wrestling / News
WWE News: LaVar Arrington Set For WWE Backstage ‘Promo School’ Segment, Questions Solicited For Christian For Tonight
– NFL alumnus LaVar Arrington will be going to promo school on tonight’s episode of WWE Backstage. The WWE on FOX Twitter account revealed the news on Tuesday:
Tonight @lavararrington goes to 'Promo School' on an all-new #WWEBackstage at 11p ET on @FS1. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/pXtf0obQMn
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 26, 2019
– WWE on FOX also posted to Twitter seeking questions from fans to ask Christian on tonight’s episode, which airs at 11 PM ET on FOX Sports 1:
Hey @WWEUniverse! Have a question for @Christian4Peeps ahead of tonight's @WWE Backstage? Send them our way using #WWEBackstage. Watch out for your answers from 'Captain Charisma' on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/b4cGhlt3gx
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 26, 2019
