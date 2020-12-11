WWE News: Legends Celebrate The Undertaker’s Final Farewell, Newest Edition Of What’s NeXT

– WWE has posted a new sneak peek video for the newest edition of WWE Day Of, which focuses on The Undertaker’s final farewell at Survivor Series. The video includes Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, Savio Vega, and The Godfather discussing honoring Undertaker.

– In the latest installment of What’s NeXT, McKenzie Mitchell and Alicia Taylor look at the recent NXT match between Ember Moon and Raquel Gonzalez, Karrion Kross’ return, and much more. You can watch the video below.

– The WWE stock opened at $44.57 per share this morning.