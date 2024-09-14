wrestling / News
WWE News: Legends Pose for Photo at SmackDown, Best of the Week on USA, More SmackDown Highlights
September 14, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE released a video of some wrestling legends and Hall of Famers in attendance at last night’s SmackDown posing together for a photo. They included Ron Simmons, Booker T, Queen Sharmell, Vickie Guerrero, and Teddy Long. You can view that clip below:
So great to see these absolute legends at the premiere of #SmackDown last night on @USANetwork 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NR8JEVD6Tr
— WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2024
– The best of WWE on USA Network this week was recapped:
– WWE released more highlights for SmackDown:
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Whether Solo Sikoa Could Win WWE Title On Smackdown
- Backstage Update on Alleged Incident Between Randy Orton & Machine Gun Kelly at WWE SummerSlam
- Eric Bischoff Says Ric Flair Is More Over Now Than He’s Ever Been
- Backstage Notes on The Bloodline & Alex Hammerstone’s Surprise Appearances on WWE NXT