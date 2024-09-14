wrestling / News

WWE News: Legends Pose for Photo at SmackDown, Best of the Week on USA, More SmackDown Highlights

September 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown New Logo 9-13-24, Megan Thee Stallion Neva Play theme Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a video of some wrestling legends and Hall of Famers in attendance at last night’s SmackDown posing together for a photo. They included Ron Simmons, Booker T, Queen Sharmell, Vickie Guerrero, and Teddy Long. You can view that clip below:

– The best of WWE on USA Network this week was recapped:

– WWE released more highlights for SmackDown:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading