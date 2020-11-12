WWE News: Leon Ruff Tweets on Title Win, Trent Seven vs. Dave Mastiff Preview, Top 10 NXT Moments

– Leon Ruff captured the NXT North American title on last night’s WWE NXT broadcast. Following the win, Ruff tweeted on the victory, which you can see below. Ruff tweeted, “One of the greatest moments in my life @WWENXT C H A M P I O N.” Leon

Ruff won the match with a record of 0-11 in WWE across his past appearances on Raw, Main Event, and NXT. He reportedly signed with WWE last July.

– On today’s NXT UK, Dave Mastiff will battle Trent Seven to determine who will go to the finals of the Heritage Cup Tournament. A new episode of NXT UK debuts at 3:00 pm EST on the WWE Network today.

