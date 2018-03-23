 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Lilian Garcia Reacts to WrestleMania Return Announcement, Madusa Wants Bull Nakano in Hall of Fame

March 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lilian Garcia

– Lilian Garcia posted to Instagram to comment on the announcement that she will be the guest ring announcer for the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. The singer and longtime ring announcer posted:

– Madusa noted on Twitter that she would like to see Bull Nakano, Lailani Kai and Glamor Girls inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, as you can see below. She also suggested posthumous inductions for Luna Vachon and Miss Elizabeth:

Lilian Garcia, Madusa, WrestleMania 34

