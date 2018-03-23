wrestling / News
WWE News: Lilian Garcia Reacts to WrestleMania Return Announcement, Madusa Wants Bull Nakano in Hall of Fame
– Lilian Garcia posted to Instagram to comment on the announcement that she will be the guest ring announcer for the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. The singer and longtime ring announcer posted:
Words can’t describe how honored & excited I am to be announcing the 1st ever Wrestlemania Women’s Battle Royal! To be back w/ the VERY talented @WWE female Superstars and have the privilege of announcing them to the ring is priceless!! Not to mention to be back among all of you the @WWEUniverse ! I’ve missed you! Can’t wait to see you all! 🙌🏼⭐️❤️ #wrestlemania #makinghistory #blessed #honored 🙏🏼 #sohappy 🤗
– Madusa noted on Twitter that she would like to see Bull Nakano, Lailani Kai and Glamor Girls inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, as you can see below. She also suggested posthumous inductions for Luna Vachon and Miss Elizabeth:
Would you like to see TWO women inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? The first Japanese woman wrestler inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. @bullnakanokeiko #bullnakano2019 And who would be your second choice?
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) March 19, 2018
My second choice would be #LeiLaniKai or the woman’s tagteam #GlamorGirls and for the memorial would be Miss Elizabeth or Luna https://t.co/P7q6O4JuPu
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) March 19, 2018