WWE News: Lilian Garcia’s Podcast Returning Tomorrow, Charlotte & Mark Henry Appear at Special Olympics Event
– Lilian Garcia’s “Chasing Glory” podcast is set to make its return tomorrow after going off the air back in May. The Team Lilian Twitter account noted that the new podcast episodes will be accessible via the Chasing Glory mobile app.
The show went off the air after Garcia left the Podcast One platform.
Breaking News, #LilGlories fans!! Tomorrow is the return of #ChasingGlory w/ the iconic & beautiful @LilianGarcia. Make sure 2 download the NEW #ChasingGlory App on ur phone!! Don't miss out on the relaunch of her podcast as it's going 2 be better than before!! Spread the word!! pic.twitter.com/PjVvi09VSP
— Waylon Myers (@TeamLilian) July 1, 2018
– Mark Henry and Charlotte Flair appeared at an event in Seattle in support of the Special Olympics’ 2018 USA Games. You can see pics and video from the event below, which was held at the Alaska Airlines Arena:
.@TheMarkHenry is joined by @MsCharlotteWWE to tell the athletes to perform this week with some FLAIR!!
Thank you @WWE for all your support of the #2018USAGames pic.twitter.com/PXEnXB0LcM
— 2018 USA Games (@2018USAGames) July 1, 2018
Coaches Rally at the Alaska Airlines Arena “Husky Arena” for the 2018 @specialolympicsusa #RisewithUs #RisewithWWE Woooo! @TheMarkHenry pic.twitter.com/Okk7vIsFcr
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 1, 2018
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) July 1, 2018
Let’s go team Texas pic.twitter.com/Qa9nlABLcV
