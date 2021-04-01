WWE News: Limited Edition Replica Mask Available for The Fiend, Peacock Adds More Events to Content Library, Playlist Showcases Great Khali’s Greatest Moments

– WWEShop.com has a new limited edition replica mask for The Fiend that’s limited to 500 pieces. The Fiend Returns Limited Edition Deluxe Mask from WWE is currently available to pre-order at the above link.

The deluxe replica mask was created from a mold of the actual mask worn by The Fiend for his recent return to WWE. It’s currently priced at $249.99. You can get a look at the mask below:

Limited to 500 & taken from a mold of the mask worn by #TheFiend, new deluxe replica mask available now at #WWEShop!https://t.co/e4OpoUXKQb pic.twitter.com/X4GuQjQ29U — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) April 1, 2021

– PWInsider noted that Peacock has added additional events to its WWE content library. They include ICW Square Go 2019, WWE Fatal Four-Way 20201, and WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017.

WWE Shop has a new Fiend illustrated T-shirt, poster and Deluxe new replica mask representing his new burned persona available for preorder. There is also a brand-new Tommaso Ciampa “No One Will Survive” T-shirt available.

– A new WWE Playlist video is out showcasing the greatest moments of the career of WWE Hall of Fame inductee The Great Khali:

(Khali)