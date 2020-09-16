wrestling / News

WWE News: Lince Dorado Says Goodbye To His Mask, Top 10 Eddie Guerrero Moments, New Dani Luna Promo

September 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lince Dorado WWE Main event WWE

– In a post on Instagram, Lince Dorado said goodbye to his mask. He did not specify if he was going maskless from now on or just changing the design.

Goodbye

– WWE has posted a new top ten video looking at the best Eddie Guerrero moments.

– WWE has also shared a new NXT UK promo for Dani Luna.

– 411’s Blake Lovell and POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson discuss the state of WWE during the pandemic, Bayley & Sasha Banks, AEW’s handling of Matt Hardy, and more in the latest 411 on Wrestling Podcast.

article topics :

