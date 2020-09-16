wrestling / News
WWE News: Lince Dorado Says Goodbye To His Mask, Top 10 Eddie Guerrero Moments, New Dani Luna Promo
September 16, 2020 | Posted by
– In a post on Instagram, Lince Dorado said goodbye to his mask. He did not specify if he was going maskless from now on or just changing the design.
– WWE has posted a new top ten video looking at the best Eddie Guerrero moments.
– WWE has also shared a new NXT UK promo for Dani Luna.
"The courage to do what's right, and the power to do whatever I want."@DaniLuna_pro is poised to make a name for herself when #NXTUK relaunches THIS THURSDAY on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/twbShEO3gc
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) September 15, 2020
– 411’s Blake Lovell and POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson discuss the state of WWE during the pandemic, Bayley & Sasha Banks, AEW’s handling of Matt Hardy, and more in the latest 411 on Wrestling Podcast.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Why Vince McMahon Changed WWE Names for Rusev & Cesaro, Note on Dabba Kato
- Backstage Rumor on Superstars Who Could be in Trouble on Raw Without Paul Heyman
- Eric Bischoff On Steve Austin Pitching Storyline To Work With Hulk Hogan In WCW, Austin Wanting To Be Revealed As Hogan’s Family Member
- Identities For Five RETRIBUTION Members Reportedly Revealed